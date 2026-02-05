Lane Kiffin Breaks Down Aggressive Pursuit of Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton in Portal

The Lane Kiffin era is off to an electrifying start in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers reconstructing the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal in January.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the new shot-caller of the program called his shot where he had "zero concerns" in the free agent market with high-profile players flocking to the purple and gold.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

But there were three additions that took America by storm after the No. 1 quarterback in the market, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE all signed with the Tigers - where the trio ranks as Top-5 players in this year's Transfer Portal Cycle.

Kiffin dove into his relentless pursuit of Sam Leavitt - the No. 1 player in the portal - along with top-ranked offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

Courtesy of Jackson Williams on Instagram.

“I don’t know. I just know how I do things,” Kiffin said. "There’s a good and bad to it. I’m extremely competitive and I don’t really do well with no.

"So that just makes me more competitive when someone says no. So sometimes that happens in recruiting. They say no. But I think that’s my job. That’s my job to LSU.”

“I’m hired here to go sign the best players, regardless of whether that means I’ve got to go get on another plane or find a plane and show up somewhere, walk through Knoxville Airport to find the guy,” Kiffin continued. “That’s just kind of how I work and I like that because I think that wires in with Louisiana people, because I think that’s how they think. No jobs too small.

“Find a way to go get it done. I think it’s a good match.”

Now, the LSU Tigers flaunt the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with over 40 newcomers signing with the program this offseason headlined by multiple high-profile players.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: