LSU Football's Running Back Room Loses Pair of Louisiana Natives to Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the early phases of roster reconstruction in Baton Rouge with multiple players revealing intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In what will be a critical two-week stretch for Kiffin and Co. next month, the portal window will open on Jan. 2 where the program will hit the market with force.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

Now, roster spots are coming available with members of the 2025 roster planning to enter the Transfer Portal next month - including a pair of running backs.

The Running Back Departures:

No. 1: Ju'Juan Johnson

LSU Tigers running back Ju'Juan Johnson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Johnson signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Class as one of the top two-way prospects in Louisiana after dominating as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene.

Despite signing with the LSU program with intentions of playing defensive back, the Bayou State star was forced to play multiple positions during his time with the program.

Johnson started out as a defensive back, moved to running back across the 2024 season, took quarterback reps across Spring Camp in 2025, and eventually moved to running back full-time for the 2025 season.

He's used to having the ball in his hands. Johnson holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career where he rewrote the record books in high school.

But after struggling to find his ideal role within the LSU Tigers scheme, Johnson will now search for a new home after two seasons with LSU. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

No. 2: Kaleb Jackson

LSU Tigers running back Kaleb Jackson is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons with the program, he revealed via social media on Friday.

The Baton Rouge native signed with the LSU program as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Class after emerging as the No. 1 running back in Louisiana on the prep scene.

Jackson, a four-star prospect, was unable to carve out a significant role in the LSU offense once he arrived on campus after logging 331 total yards on 82 carries with four touchdowns in 30 career games.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder suited up in all 13 games for the LSU Tigers in 2023 and 2024 prior to taking a redshirt year in 2025 to preserve his eligibility. Jackson will have two years remaining at his next destination.

For the LSU Tigers, the program must add multiple running backs via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with Jackson and Ju'Juan Johnson revealing intentions of departing the program.

Kiffin and Co. are down to two scholarship running backs on roster heading into the Transfer Portal window in Harlem Berry and Caden Durham.

