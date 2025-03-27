LSU Football's Staff Praising Five-Star Freshman, No. 1 CB in America During Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 10 of Spring Camp on Thursday morning with the program getting back out on the practice fields in Baton Rouge.
Kelly's crew continues working through spring ball with a unique blend of newcomers and returning players beginning to develop chemistry and continuity on both sides of the ball.
One position group that has received significant attention this offseason is the cornerback room.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond retooled the unit this offseason with multiple newcomers making their way to the Bayou State via the NCAA Transfer Portal and 2025 Signing Class.
The pair of signees in Mansoor Delane and Ja'Keem Jackson, along with 2025 signee DJ Pickett, continue taking strides in the right direction.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker took the podium on Thursday to dive into the new-look cornerback room and what he's seen from the trio of newcomers.
"I think when you talk about those three guys in particular, they've been as good as we were hoping they were going to be," Baker said. "We're on day nine, ten, I don't even know what day we're in. But my point is those guys, from being able to pick up the scheme from an athleticism standpoint."
The name that continues stealing the spotlight is early-enrollee, DJ Pickett, for good reason.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has turned heads during Spring Camp with current Tigers stating he's "as good as advertised" after coming in as the No. 1 cornerback in America.
Baker echoed the same sentiment on Thursday morning.
"I mean, when you look at DJ Pickett from the first three bowl practices to now, he's a different animal out there," Baker said. "A lot of the credit goes to him. Every day I go in the indoor, he's got the VR on. He works at it. He's very, very humble. He loves football. He's very hardworking."
As for the pair of Transfer Portal additions in Delane and Jackson, the tandem continues receiving rave reviews from those within the program.
"Mansoor's a guy we can put all over the secondary. He could be at corner, safety, nickel, dime. I call the offensive guys, they've got their offensive weapons. He's our defensive weapon. He's very intelligent, played a lot of football," Baker said. "Ja'Keem is really good, really fast, really long. So all those guys are bringing something different to the table."
LSU will continue working through Spring Camp with Day 10 now in the rearview mirror with the program navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge.
