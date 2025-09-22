LSU Country

LSU Football's Three Annual SEC Opponents Have Been Revealed, Won't Play Alabama

Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals have received their three permanent SEC opponents, Crimson Tide not on the docket.

Zack Nagy

The LSU Tigers have received their three permanent SEC opponents over the next four seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, and Arkansas Razorbacks on the schedule, according to On3 Sports.

Brian Kelly and Co. will not have the Alabama Crimson Tide on the docket as a permanent Southeastern Conference foe as the SEC shifts to a nine-game slate in 2026.

“It’s been an open conversation at every SEC meeting with athletic directors and coaches,” Kelly said last week. “It’s been at the top of the agenda, so everyone’s aware of what is out there. The athletic director here knows what it is, but the head coach doesn’t.

"I’ve said this from day one, you can make a case for a half-dozen teams that would be natural rivals, but other teams want those games as well. They’ll come up with a good rationale for it.

“I’ll take Alabama and I’ll take Georgia… no I’m kidding,” Kelly said with a laugh. “We’ll play whoever they tell us to play but I don’t know who it’s going to be. I’ve been in every one of those meetings and I’ve heard everyone talk about what they would prefer.

"I just want to play what would be our rivals, but I don’t have a vote in this. This is the athletic directors and our commissioner.”

A look into the permanent opponents for each SEC program.

The Three Opponents for Each SEC Program:

Alabama – Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State

Arkansas – Missouri, Texas, LSU

Auburn – Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Florida – Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky

Georgia – Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

Kentucky – South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida

LSU – Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Mississippi State – Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Missouri – Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Oklahoma – Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri

Ole Miss – Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma

South Carolina – Georgia, Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee – Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky

Texas – Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma

Texas A&M – Texas, LSU, Missouri

Vanderbilt – Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn

No. 4 LSU will return to action on Saturday afternoon in a Top-15 matchup against No. 13 Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

