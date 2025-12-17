LSU Football Loses Elite Staffer to SEC Rival Amid Lane Kiffin's Coaching Changes

LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is expected to depart Baton Rouge for a position on Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels staff, according to CBS Sports.

Wilson, one of the first hires on Brian Kelly's staff in 2021, is an ace recruiter that has served as the program's running backs coach and associate head coach across his latest stint with LSU.

Following Kelly being relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Bayou Bengals, LSU officials wasted no time in elevating Wilson to the program's interim head coach.

The Louisiana icon had previous conversations with new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin about being retained on staff, but with a lack of clarity on the situation, he's now made his move.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said Tuesday. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Wilson is expected to coach the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl against the Houston Cougars prior to departing for Oxford and joining a star-studded staff in Oxford.

The LSU Bio:

Frank Wilson came home in December of 2021 as one of the first hires for Brian Kelly. Now, Wilson is LSU’s interim head coach as he was named to the position on Oct. 26, 2025.

A native of New Orleans and two-time national recruiter of the year, Wilson served as LSU’s running backs coach and associate head coach for three-plus seasons before being elevated to interim head coach. Prior to joining Kelly’s staff, Wilson spent six years on the LSU staff under head coach Les Miles from 2010-15. In all, Wilson is now in his 10th season with the Tigers.

Since making his return to the staff, Wilson had helped the Tigers to a combined 34 victories, three bowl wins and three straight Top 10 high school recruiting classes. LSU added the nation’s No. 1 transfer portal class for 2025 as well.

Wilson previously spent six years on the LSU coaching staff, serving as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator from 2010-15.

During that time, Wilson helped LSU lure some of the nation’s top players to Baton Rouge, as the Tigers had four Top 10 recruiting classes, including the No. 2 class in 2014 and the No. 5 class in 2015.

