LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge reconstructing the roster for the 2026 season.
Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus on rebuilding the program from top to bottom with championship expectations rising under new leadership.
“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.
"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.
“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”
It's no secret business is booming in Baton Rouge in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program now flaunting the No. 1 class in America after the addition of Sam Leavitt - the top-ranked quarterback in the market - on Monday.
But which players make up the haul in the Bayou State with nearly 30 newcomers signed to this point?
The Transfer Portal Tracker:
Quarterback (2):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Offensive Line (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
