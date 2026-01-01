LSU Football Safety, Former Top Louisiana Prospect Pulls Name Out of Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers safety Dashawn Spears has reversed course and will return to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.

Spears, the No. 1 safety in Louisiana in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, was set to reportedly enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, but has since decided to remain at LSU.

The talented defensive weapon came in as a Top-55 prospect in America out of high school with the Bayou Bengals swooping in to land his services in a major recruiting win for the program.

Spears played in 13 games in 2024 as a true freshman along with 13 games as a sophomore where he posted 53 total tackles, 5 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and a sack across his first two seasons with the program.

LSU has seen 17 members of the 2025 roster reveal intentions of departing the program with former five-star offensive lineman Carius Curne emerging as the biggest loss as it stands.

After dialogue the last couple hours with LSU, Tigers safety Dashawn Spears has decided to remain at LSU instead of transferring, his agency @AgencyOneSports tells @CBSSports.



Big win for LSU. The former blue-chip recruit tallied 29 tackles and two interceptions this year. https://t.co/4BQFhYh6wK pic.twitter.com/9zxjSiJbU6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 1, 2026

The Notable Departure: OL Carius Curne

Curne recently revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, he announced via social media.

The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle signed with the LSU Tigers last December prior to enrolling in January alongside multiple blue-chippers in his class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, it has Curne opting to explore options elsewhere.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

A source familiar with Curne's process tells LSU Tigers On SI that the hometown Arkansas Razorbacks will be a school to watch across his Transfer Portal process.

According to On3 Sports, Curne is a Top-10 player in the Transfer Portal as it currently stands with all eyes on Jan. 2 where the window will open.

Courtesy of Carius Curne's Instagram.

The Departures [17]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: