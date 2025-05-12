LSU Football Schedule Update: Tigers Set Home-and-Home Series With ACC Program
LSU and SMU have agreed to a two-game home-and-home series beginning in 2028 with an early September contest in Tiger Stadium, the schools announced on Monday.
The teams will play on Sept. 2, 2028, in Tiger Stadium followed by a Sept. 1, 2029, contest at SMU in Dallas.
The 2028 contest will be the first between the programs since 1934. The teams have met in football on twice with the Mustangs holding an 0-1-1 advantage in the series. SMU won, 51-0, in 1922 followed by a 14-14 tie in 1934.
SMU, now a member of the ACC, went 11-3 last year, reaching the College Football Playoffs where they dropped a 38-10 decision to Penn State in the opening round.
The Buzz: LSU Trending as Top Program in 2025
All eyes remain on the LSU Tigers and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as he looks to elevate the program during the 2025 season.
Those within the LSU program aren't the only ones believing Nussmeier can take his game up a notch in 2025.
ESPN analyst Rece Davis joined the College GameDay Podcast where he broke down Nussmeier's odds of going No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft and why he's buying stock in the signal-caller.
“I think [the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft] might end up being Nussmeier,” Davis said. “It comes out hot and nice with that cat. It just pops off his hand.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder checks all the boxes NFL decision-makers are looking for in a quarterback, and with another year of growth, can showcase his skill set once again.
“Nussmeier might be one of those super gifted guys,” Davis said. “But I also think that probably both LSU this year and whatever NFL team gets him, they’re going to have some ‘Why did he throw that’ moments because of the supreme confidence he has in his ability to make those throws and I actually love that kind of guy. I think he’s terrific. He’s fun to watch.”
Davis isn't the only analyst buying stock in Nussmeier heading into the 2025 season.
NFL Draft guru Todd McShay recently revealed a way-too-early mock draft with Nussmeier going No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt echoed the same sentiment in his believe in what the LSU signal-caller can provide.
“Garrett Nussmeier is going to be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft,” Klatt said. “I believe in him. Second year as a starter, fifth in the program. He sat behind Jayden Daniels. He’s seen it done at a high level.”
For Nussmeier, all eyes are on the fifth-year senior with expectations at an all-time high.
