Highly-Touted LSU Football Linebacker Target Commits to Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as one of the top prospects in the nation.
McGaskin, a consensus Top-20 linebacker in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene following a standout sophomore campaign.
During his true freshman season in 2023, McGaskin logged142 tackles with 13 stops for loss and two forced fumbles.
Fast forward to this past fall and he tallied 130 total tackles including 21 tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles.
From there, his recruitment process blossomed.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
McGaskin made his way to Baton Rouge this offseason where he was surrounded by several priority targets for the LSU program in both the 2026 and 2027 classes.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and Co. remained in on the Alabama native, but following multiple offseason visits, McGaskin began circling one program as the team to beat.
Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came in swinging for the fences as the program in South Bend continues making noise on the recruiting scene.
“It’s an amazing place,” McGaskin told Rivals of the Fighting Irish. “The opportunity that comes with it, getting closer to God, getting to compete for a championship every year, that’s a needle mover.
“The thing that stood out to me the most, Coach Freeman, he played at the next level. Of course that’s where you want to be. He was at the camp and first thing he went to go do is coach the backers. That’s a big thing. If the coach is bought in on the backers the whole team is.”
Now, McGaskin has gone public with a decision to commit to Freeman and Notre Dame after revealing a pledge on Monday.
“It was the culture,” McGaskin said. “The atmosphere. The coaches. From the moment we stepped foot in South Bend we felt the love.
“I was talking to my dad and he was like this is somewhere we can live as a family because I got two sisters. Great people to be around. With Coach Freeman’s background and the rest of those guys, we know they want the best.”
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain active in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of targets on the program's radar as the offseason continues in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.