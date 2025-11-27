LSU Football Set To Be Without Multiple Starters Against Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14
The LSU Tigers will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 with the program set to hit the road to Norman in the regular season finale.
In a game where the Bayou Bengals will be without a myriad of starters, interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. will look to utilize depth pieces in order to spoil the Sooners' College Football Playoff chances.
"I think we look at who we are as a team," Wilson said. "I think we cater to the strength of our personnel in our team and we position our team to try to get points on the board. It's a tall task, but it's something that we recognize that will have to come into fruition to allow us to have success in winning this game.
"They're very stout in the run game. The leading rush team in Missouri and their back was held to 57 yards or so after coming off a 300 yard game. They're pretty stingy when it comes to their defensive front, and they're pretty nasty on the back end as well as they contest passes."
Now, with game day inching closer, the initial SEC Availability Report has been revealed with the Tigers set to be without multiple key contributors.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
The SEC Availability Report: Wednesday Edition
No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
RB Jovantae Barnes – QUESTIONABLE
OL Troy Everett – OUT
DL Jayden Jackson – QUESTIONABLE
OL Jake Maikkula – QUESTIONABLE
OL Heath Ozaeta – QUESTIONABLE
DB Reggie Powers III – OUT (1st Half – Targeting)
OL Jacob Sexton – DOUBTFUL
OL Jake Taylor – DOUBTFUL
DL R Mason Thomas – DOUBTFUL
DB Gentry Williams – DOUBTFUL
LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4)
OL Tyree Adams – QUESTIONABLE
WR Aaron Anderson – OUT
WR Nic Anderson – OUT
RB Caden Durham – PROBABLE
CB Ja’Keem Jackson – PROBABLE
OL Braelin Moore – OUT
QB Garrett Nussmeier – OUT
DE Gabriel Reliford – OUT
LB Whit Weeks – QUESTIONABLE
OL Ory Williams – QUESTIONABLE
