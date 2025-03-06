LSU Football Set to Hire a Former Tiger as the Program's Next Defensive Line Coach
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are finalizing a deal with former star defensive tackle Kyle Williams as the program's next defensive line coach, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. Wilson Alexander from The Advocate first reported.
Williams, who spent his college playing days with the Bayou Bengals, was a member of the program's 2003 National Championship squad in the trenches.
He was a 2x All-SEC selection and an All-American in 2005 for the Tigers.
Following a historic career with LSU, he went on to play 13 seasons in the National Football League with the Buffalo Bills. He spent his entire professional career with the Bills.
According to Williams' LSU Bio: Played in 46 games in LSU career, starting 33 times at defensive tackle … Capped career with 16.5 sacks, which ranks as the 11th highest total in school history … Added 26 tackles for losses, which ranks among the top 15 in school history.
Starter at defensive tackle during LSU’s 2003 BCS National Championship season … Hobbies include golf and duck hunting … If he weren’t playing football, he’d try to be a professional golfer … Carries a single-digit handicap in golf and can hit the ball over 300 yards off the tee … Low round in golf is a 1-under 71.
The Accolades:
2006 Senior Bowl Participant
2005 First-Team All-America (Rivals.com)
2005 Second-Team All-America (AP, Walter Camp Foundation, Collegefootballnews.com)
2005 First-Team All-SEC (AP)
2005 Second-Team All-SEC (SEC Coaches)
2005 SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Alabama, Nov. 14)
2004 Second-Team All-SEC (AP)
Williams was recently the defensive coordinator at Ruston High where he began his coaching career. Now, he heads to Baton Rouge as the program's next defensive line coach.
It's a big-time hire for the Tigers where there is certainly a "risk" in the fold after making a big jump from the high school ranks to LSU.
Williams is set to replace former LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis after he accepted the same position with the New Orleans Saints last week.
Davis departed LSU after one season on Kelly's staff after returning to Baton Rouge last offseason.
It's a significant loss for the program with Davis quickly becoming one of the most respected defensive line coaches in college football with the LSU Tigers paying him accordingly.
He was the highest paid defensive line coach in college at over $1.25 million during the 2024 season.
“His intensity. I think he cares a lot and if you know anything about coach Bo, he’s going to get it out of you one way or another,” former LSU defensive tackle Gio Paez said in 2024.
“When you combine that with a group of individuals who are hungry and hear all this doubt, I think something special is going to come from that.”
Now, Kelly has gone out and made his hire with a deal expected to be finalized making Williams the next defensive line coach of the LSU Tigers.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.