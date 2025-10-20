LSU Football Should Target These Three Florida Gators After Billy Napier's Firing
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is out as the decision-maker in Gainesville after being relieved of his duties on Sunday afternoon.
After compiling a 22-23 record across four seasons with the program, the administration has made the move to part ways and begin a search for the new head coach.
"[Sunday] I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.
"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators. Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.
"As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."
With Napier out, there's a significant chance the Florida roster undergoes serious changes this offseason. Which players should LSU target if they enter the NCAA Transfer Portal?
The Poach Targets: Florida Edition
No. 1: QB DJ Lagway
The odds are likely that Lagway will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason after committing to Napier and Co. out of high school whille developing a relationship with the decision-maker.
The sophomore signal-caller hasn't been perfect - specifically against LSU when he tossed a handful of interceptions - but he's a quarterback that you can't pass up on if he's available.
No. 2: WR Vernell Brown
The true freshman wide receiver has made his presence felt in Gainesville this season while leading the Gators in receptions [32] and yards [463] by a significant margin.
Brown has emerged as Lagway's top target where the two have developed significant rapport with the likelihood he enters the portal somewhat high.
No. 3: RB Jadan Baugh
The sophomore running back has emerged as one of the top players in the Southeastern Conference this season while logging 611 yards on 117 carries to go along with four touchdowns.
Baugh has been sensational this season and will be a hot commodity if he enters the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With Napier out of the equation, the offseason will be one of intrigue for the Florida Gators. From the coaching search to the reconstruction of the roster, all eyes will be on Gainesville across the next few months.
For the LSU Tigers, there will be an opportunity to develop relationships with multiple members of the roster if they elect to depart the Sunshine State.
