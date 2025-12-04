Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Expected to Sign No. 1 EDGE in Florida, Elite Tigers Commit

Pine Forest (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is expected to sign with the LSU Tigers on Friday during the final day of the Early Signing Period.

The highly-touted recruit revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on July 2 with the program beating out the Florida Gators amid a two-team battle down the stretch.

Henderson, the No. 8 rated edge rusher in America, comes in as the top-ranked EDGE in Florida with offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans on the table.

But it's the Bayou Bengals that ultimately secured the pledge with Henderson not looking back since as he prepares to sign on Friday morning.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings with Henderson coming in as the No. 1 EDGE in Florida and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.

After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, the elite defender saw his ranking continue moving.

Now, he's "locked in" with the LSU Tigers, he recently revealed to 247Sports, with the program looking to secure his signature during this week's Early Signing Period.

The LSU Tigers landed a signature from the No. 1 defensive lineman in America on Wednesday once New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star Richard Anderson made things official.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch, including Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

Courtesy of Trenton Henderson's Instagram.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield."

Now, LSU will look to add another talented defensive lineman to the 2026 Recruiting Class on Friday with Henderson set to make things official.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: