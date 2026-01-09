Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have signed Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher Jordan Ross after taking a visit to Baton Rouge this week, he revealed via social media.

Ross signed with the Volunteers as the program's headliner in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 EDGE in America.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder played saw meaningful reps as a true freshman in 2024 after appearing in 11 games for the Volunteers - recording three tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, a blocked punt and a touchdown.

After earning Freshman All-SEC honors, Ross took his game to the next level in 2025 as a true sophomore with the Volunteers.

Across the 2025 season, Ross upped the ante after suiting up in 11 games while tallying 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

Now, the Top-10 EDGE in the Transfer Portal market is officially LSU bound after signing with the program on Friday morning.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the new shot-caller of the Tigers detailed the importance of assembling a championship-caliber roster with expectations rising moving forward.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with Kiffin flaunting an embarrassment of riches already in his Transfer Portal haul, he's eyeing more top talent with an former five-star making his way to campus this week.

LSU has already inked multiple defensive linemen in the Transfer Portal Class to this point with Kiffin and Co. now seaing he deal on a former Top-10 prospect in America.

