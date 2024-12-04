LSU Football Signs the No. 1 Running Back in America, Louisiana Native Harlem Berry
The paperwork is in. LSU has officially signed the No. 1 running back in America with Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star putting pen to paper on Wednesday morning.
Berry, the No. 1 player in Louisiana, will make his way to Baton Rouge as the highest ranked running back since Leonard Fournette 10 years ago.
It's a monumental day for Brian Kelly and Co. with the program winning out for the Bayou State star.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder took Louisiana by storm during his prep career and will now look to carry the momentum over to Baton Rouge.
“We’re real excited,” Berry’s father told On3 Sports. “We can’t wait to make this thing official. The LSU staff has made this whole experience unforgettable for our family. Harlem is ready to show up and show out.”
Berry verbally committed to position coach Frank Wilson and Co. on Jan. 3 with the Louisiana native remaining locked in with the Tigers ever since.
He's stayed loyal to his pledge, visited Baton Rouge routinely and how now made things official after putting pen to paper.
The Scouting Report:
On3 Sports' Take: "Harlem Berry is the most electric running back in the 2025 cycle, with the ability to be a game-changer in the passing game. He possesses elite burst and effortless movement skills. He transfers his outstanding top end speed onto the field in a functional way and is a threat to take it to the house on any touch. For a young back, he displays outstanding vision, reads blocks and bursts through the line to the second level. The game moves slow for him at the prep level. He has the ability to run through contact and shows balance that belies his size. During the summer prior to his senior season, he showcased advanced pass catching skills and could legitimately line up at receiver. — Cody Bellaire, On3 National Scout
Berry isn't the only blue-chipper to put pen to paper on Wednesday morning. His future offensive lineman joined the mix to kick off the Early Signing Period.
No. 2 IOL in America Signs with the Tigers: Carius Curne
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Now, the fast-rising prospect who's on verge of earning his fifth star is dialed in with the Bayou Bengals ahead of the Early Signing Period.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line has been an issue in 2024. There have been issues in the rushing attack due to a lack of push up front.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.