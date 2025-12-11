LSU Football Signs Top WR in Alabama, Reveals Why Lane Kiffin Can Elevate His Game

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber made the decision to flip his commitment from Ole Miss to LSU during the Early Signing Period last week after putting pen to paper with the Tigers.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to Ole Miss in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.

"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals following his initial commitment. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.

"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."

But once Kiffin officially made the move from Ole Miss to LSU, Barber immediately departed the 2026 Recruiting Class in Oxford to follow his head coach to Baton Rouge.

"The day [Kiffin] told me he was leaving, he told me he wanted me to come with him and stay with him. He trusts me," Barber said of Kiffin.

"It was to the point where I wanted to be loyal to the ones that were loyal to me. When I made that decision, I felt it was the best one for me."

Now, with Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. revealing their intentions of departing Ole Miss and making the move to the LSU Tigers, Barber made the decision to follow them to Baton Rouge.

The Scouting Report: "Highly productive receiver who's a sudden athlete with excellent combine testing markers to support functional juice. Capable of operating from the slot or outside. Projects as a sudden slot with a varied playmaking catalog, whether stretching the field or as a run-after-catch weapon, or in the return game.

"Explosive off the line and eats up cushion. Effective in the jet/fly and screen games given athleticism. Capable open-field cut stacker who maximizes RAC opportunities.- Also agile enough to elude defenders in short-area situations closer to the line of scrimmage.- Competed in track as a sophomore and logged respectable 100-meter data."

