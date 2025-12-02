Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Trending for Former Ole Miss Rebels Wide Receiver Commit
Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber made the decision to back off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday amid Lane Kiffin's move to LSU.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals following his initial commitment. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
A prospect the Ole Miss staff circled as a primary target, Barber took a visit to Oxford with the rest being history with a commitment coming shortly after.
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons."
Now, with Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. revealing their intentions of departing Ole Miss and making the move to the LSU Tigers, Barber made the decision to reopen his recruitment.
Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff have been working the phone lines on Barber, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI, with the program picking up steam.
Fast forward to Monday night and the LSU staff dished out an official offer to the ex-Ole Miss commit.
LSU brought in Kiffin, Weis and Ole Miss wide receivers coach George McDonald to Baton Rouge with the trio of coaches spearheading the push.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, the LSU Tigers are eyeing Barber to join the 2026 Recruiting Class as he intends to sign with a school on Wednesday.
LSU Tigers On SI has locked in a prediction for Barber to sign with the program on Wednesday with Kiffin and Co. winning out.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.