LSU Football Spring Camp Eye-Catchers: Which Tigers are Trending During Practice?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 5 of Spring Camp on Saturday after working through a two hour practice in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. have now put Week 1 in the rearview mirror with the competition level beginning to ramp up for the purple and gold this offseason.
It's been a small sample size to this point for the media after receiving three viewings, but the "eye-catchers" have certainly looked the part.
Which five players have made the most of their reps for Kelly's crew?
Five Eye-Catchers: Week 1 of LSU Spring Camp
No. 1: Gabriel Reliford - EDGE
LSU sophomore defensive end Gabriel Reliford enters his second season with the Tigers with the chance to make an impact for Blake Baker's defense.
He sat behind the edge rushing tandem of Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones in 2024, but now all attention turns towards the youngster to take a leap in 2025 ahead of year two.
Reliford is up to 268 pounds and has turned heads from a physicality standpoint. He's looking prepared for SEC football and has been a player that has caught attention through five practices.
No. 2: Jack Pyburn - EDGE
Florida transfer Jack Pyburn enters his first season with the Tigers after joining the program during the offseason.
The veteran edge rusher has been disruptive during his collegiate career with the chance to carry that momentum into 2025 with the Bayou Bengals.
He's explosive at the point of attack and it's been on full display during five practices so far.
LSU has a talented two-deep depth chart at the EDGE position with Reliford, Pyburn, Patrick Payton and Jimari Butler heading into the upcoming season.
No. 3: DJ Pickett - Cornerback
LSU cornerback DJ Pickett is a name that LSU fans will need to get accustomed to sooner rather than later. The five-star ranking out of high school tells most of the story, but the youngster is quickly getting in a groove.
The No. 1 cornerback in America [2025 Cycle] has been disruptive during Spring Camp thus far and showcased it once again during Saturday's practice after going three-for-three during one-on-one drills.
Pickett will be a player that competes for instant playing time in 2025 as a true freshman on the boundary.
Corey Raymond wanted his "big fish" on the recruiting trail, and after landing Pickett, he's living up to the five-star label during the small sample size LSU has provided the media.
No. 4: Zion Williams - Defensive Line
LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams enters his first Spring Camp with the Tigers after enrolling early in January.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder out of Texas is physically prepared for the SEC and looks the part during the first handful of practices.
Again, it's been a small sample size for the media, but Williams has turned heads due to his sheer size and presence in the trenches.
Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley have been running with the first-team thus far at defensive tackle, but Williams could certainly earn snaps in 2025 in one way or another.
No. 5: Barion Brown - Wide Receiver
LSU wideout Barion Brown arrived in Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats while becoming an impactful player in the Southeastern Conference.
For Brown, he's earning his role with the Tigers to this point with Kelly placing a majority of the newcomers with the backups, but it's been an impressive start for the SEC transfer.
Brown and Mississippi State transfer quarterback, Michael Van Buren, have developed rapport in a short period of time.
Now, the speedy wideout has become an eye-catcher quickly in the small media viewings through Week 1.
