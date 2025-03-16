LSU Football Spring Camp Eye-Catchers: Which Tigers are Trending During Practice?

#LSU WR Barion Brown is already making plays in Baton Rouge during Spring Camp.



The speedy wideout logged 120+ career catches, 1,500+ yards and 11 TDs during his time with Kentucky.



Brown also holds the record for most kick return TDs in SEC history with 5.



(🎥: @LSUfootball) pic.twitter.com/5akF1RTw7H