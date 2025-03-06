LSU Football Spring Camp Preview: Projecting the Depth Chart on Offense
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will begin Spring Camp on March 8 with the program set to debut a new-look roster in Baton Rouge after adding depth during the offseason.
The Bayou Bengals landed multiple immediate impact pieces via both the Transfer Portal and 2025 Signing Class after hitting the recruiting trail with force.
Now, it's about getting the fresh faces and returning Tigers to gel across 15 spring practices in Baton Rouge with Day 1 locked in for Saturday, March 8.
LSU's offense will be a group with significant intrigue after bringing in several impactful wide receivers, an SEC quarterback and a pair of Power Four offensive linemen.
What could the rotation look like early in Spring Camp for Kelly's crew?
The Depth Chart Projections: Offense Edition
Quarterback:
QB1: Garrett Nussmeier
QB2: Michael Van Buren
QB3: Ju'Juan Johnson
Thoughts... LSU returns signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier in 2025 following a productive first season as the starter last fall. The Tigers' QB1 will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games played.
After Nussmeier, all eyes will be on Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren as the backup in Baton Rouge. In 10 appearances as a true freshman in 2024, Van Buren completed 140-of-256 passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added another five rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
The third-string quarterback slot will be an interesting one this offseason. With redshirt-freshman Colin Hurley remaining in his hometown of Jacksonville (Fla.) recovering following a January car accident, LSU moved Ju'Juan Johnson from running back to quarterback.
Johnson is used to having the ball in his hands. He holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career at the quarterback position. It'll be an intriguing spot to watch in camp with Johnson in LSU's quarterback room.
Running Back:
RB1: Caden Durham
RB2: Harlem Berry
RB3: Kaleb Jackson
Thoughts... Caden Durham will have America's attention in 2025 after handling business as a true freshman in 2024. Durham capped off his first season with the program after tallying 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The youngster also logged 260 receiving yards with two more scores through the air.
The 1,013 all-purpose yards ranked him second on the team only behind standout wide receiver Aaron Anderson. He's the first true freshman to lead LSU in rushing since Leonard Fournette in 2014.
The backup spot will be an intriguing battle during Spring Camp with Kaleb Jackson electing to not enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He'll go up against five-star freshman Harlem Berry after enrolling early.
Wide Receiver:
Starters: Aaron Anderson, Nic Anderson and Barion Brown
Backups: Chris Hilton, Kyle Parker and Zavion Thomas
Rotation: TaRon Francis, Destyn Hill, Kylan Billiot and Jelani Watkins
Thoughts... Aaron Anderson returns to Baton Rouge as the most productive wide receiver from the 2024 season. He pieced together a breakout year last fall after tallying 53 receptions for 784 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. Now, it's about carrying the momentum into camp.
Alongside Anderson will be a fun battle to watch emerge during Spring Camp. LSU signed transfers Nic Anderson [Oklahoma] and Barion Brown [Kentucky] with the duo looking to turn heads.
For Brown, the speedster joins the LSU Tigers with over 120 career catches, 1500+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns under his belt at his previous stop in Lexington. He also holds the record for most kick return touchdowns in SEC history with five in his college career. Look for him to be an integral piece to LSU's success in 2025.
[Nic] Anderson is a wideout that has "star potential" written all over him. He set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury. It'll be about remaining healthy in 2025.
Speaking of remaining healthy, don't count out Chris Hilton as a player that can enter the conversation as a breakout star. The rapport between Hilton and Nussmeier has been proven time and time again. He'll be in the mix as a player battling for starting duties.
Alongside Hilton it'll be Kyle Parker and Zavion Thomas looking to battle for key reps during Spring Camp across the 15 practices.
Tight End:
Starter: Trey'Dez Green
Rotation: Bauer Sharp, Donovan Green and JD LaFleur
Thoughts... Trey'Dez Green has star potential written all over him heading into his second season with the LSU Tigers. After seeing limited action as a true freshman behind Mason Taylor, Green hauled in 13 receptions for 101 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. Now, it'll be his position to lose. Green is your TE1.
Bauer Sharp will be a fun one to watch in the purple and gold after transferring to Baton Rouge following a stint with the Oklahoma Sooners. The veteran transfer led Oklahoma in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) last season while playing an integral role for their offense. He also logged a pair of touchdowns for the Sooners.
Offensive Line:
Starters: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis
Backups: Carius Curne, Bo Bordelon, Paul Mubenga, Coen Echols, Solomon Thomas, Ethan Calloway, Tyler Miller and Ory Williams
Thoughts... The LSU offensive line room will be the most intriguing room to watch on offense during Spring Camp. The 15-practice camp is a stretch that will provide battle after battle with LSU replacing four starters from the 2024 season.
Tyree Adams, DJ Chester and Weston Davis return to LSU with the chance to take that next step during Spring Camp and earn first-team duties. Transfers Braelin Moore [Virginia Tech] and Josh Thompson [Northwestern] will look to emerge as starters as well in Baton Rouge.
The position to watch will be at right tackle. Weston Davis can be listed as the player with the edge to start, but could Carius Curne or other Tigers step in? Time will tell. Curne's future is a bright one, but will it be on the interior or at tackle?
LSU will begin Spring Camp on March 8 with the program starting their 15-practice stretch in Baton Rouge. The Spring Game Event is set for April 12 in Tiger Stadium.
