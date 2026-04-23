LSU Football Spring Camp Thoughts: Lane Kiffin Raving About These Newcomers on Roster

The LSU Tigers will wrap up Spring Camp on Saturday afternoon with Lane Kiffin and Co. winding down an eventful five-week stretch in Baton Rouge.

After adding 50 newcomers to the roster this offseason, the Bayou Bengals utilzed spring ball to get familiar with the system, but there remains work to be done - specifically on offense.

"There's a ton of work to still be done there. I'm very pleased in the last week, like what I said, about the progression of the offense. Again, just everybody feeling each other out. Players, coaches, new coaches, everything together," Kiffin said.

"It was very concerning early on offensively. I think you guys could probably tell that in my responses. So it's been really good. We're headed the right direction, but there's still a ton of work to do.

But Kiffin also took the time to reveal the newcomers that have his attention with transfers galore piquing his interest, but also an early-enrollee defensive tackle.

The Eye-Catchers: Lane Kiffin's Take

No. 1: RB Dilin Jones [Wisconsin Transfer]

"Yeah. It's a good observation. He looks really good. Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball, and has been really a bright spot. Like I said, offensively, we've struggled to find those and again the tackling part is a difference in that position specifically," Kiffin said.

"For a guy that wasn't a headliner, he's played like it. And that's really critical because that spot, it's extremely critical to have somebody or a number of people that, again, just like the quarterback spot, makes the plays when everybody's not blocked up and makes the significant plays. He's done that."

#LSU inked Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones via the Transfer Portal this offseason.



Now, the first-year Tiger continues taking reps with the first-team amid a quick rise.



“Playing under Lane Kiffin - I don’t think nobody wants to pass that up… It was a no brainer. Why not LSU?” pic.twitter.com/YjsXh8eZyK — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 16, 2026

No. 2: WR Winnie Watkins Jr. [Ole Miss Transfer]

"Obviously, when players come from systems no different than the NFL, when they sign them in free agency from the last place they were coaching at. Defensively or offensively, when a coordinator moves or becomes a head coach, that really helps. Now, hopefully the other guys, they'll progress a little bit slower and catch up to that because when he has a head start it's really good.

"Part of bringing TJ [Dottery] here was not just the player that he is. He knew my expectations in the locker room, how things are done. Especially on the other side of the ball. Players are asking 'Okay, how can we do this? He can say, 'This is how it works. You're going to eventually figure it out, it just may not make sense now.' He gives you some of that in the receiver room. That went into it."

No. 3: DT Deuce Geralds [Early-Enrollee]

"Deuce has done a phenomenal job. Major impact. I always talk to coaches to think about these guys, used to still be in high school before everybody became mid-years. For him to come in and play at the level he plays at, but practice the way that he does says a lot about his coaching in high school, says a lot about his upbringing with his parents.

"Because that's very unique to be able to handle all that. He's going to be a great player here. Really enjoy coaching him too because of his mindset. Saturday night, I think I was going out on the field for a jog. He's the only one out there by himself at night. Just hitting the sled all by himself. Speaks volumes to him when no one's looking."

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

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