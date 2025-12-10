LSU Football Staffer Emerges As Target To Become Oregon State's Defensive Coordinator

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue tinkering the coaching staff in Baton Rouge with a myriad of moving parts behind the scenes.

From coaches accepting opportunities elsewhere to Kiffin putting his own touch on the staff, the LSU Football Operations Building has seen coaches come and go across the last 10 days.

Fast forward to Wednesday and LSU defensive analyst Lance Guidry has emerged as a target for the Oregon State defensive coordinator job, according to CBS Sports.

The former head coach at McNeese, and most recently the defensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.) prior to his arrivial in Baton Rouge, joined the LSU coaching staff in February of 2025 where he served as an analyst on Brian Kelly's staff.

Guidry arrived at LSU after two years as the defensive coordinator at Miami. In his two seasons at Miami, the Hurricanes won 17 games, including a 10-3 mark in 2024.

Lance Guidry is a target for the Oregon State defensive coordinator job, sources tell @CBSSports.



Guidry, who was the defensive coordinator at Miami in 2023 and ‘24, worked at LSU this season. pic.twitter.com/lkk3IcF5cy — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 10, 2025

His 2024 Miami defense ranked No. 2 in the ACC in yards allowed per game (327.2), while his 2023 defense finished No. 2 in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (105.62).

Now, after a year in Baton Rouge, Guidry has emerged as a target for the Oregon State Beavers defensive coordinator role.

Kiffin has continued making moves to the LSU staff, but primarily kept the defensive unit intact headlined by the return of coordinator Blake Baker after withdrawing his name from consideration for the Tulane Green Wave and Memphis Tigers head coaching vacancies.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

SOURCE: Lance Guidry is expected to become Oregon State’s new defensive coordinator. A former DC at Miami, Marshall and WKU, among other places, Guidry spent the 2025 season as an analyst with LSU. @mzenitz first reported the move — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 10, 2025

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game.

Bakers unit also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

Those were both improvements from 2024 when LSU gave up 364.4 yards and 24.3 points per game in Baker’s first season as defensive coordinator.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to bring energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

Now, all eyes are on the support staff on Baker's defense as Guidry becomes a primary target for the Oregon State defensive coordinator gig.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: