LSU Football's Top Assistant Coach Interviews for Memphis Tigers Head Coaching Job

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin continues assembling his staff in Baton Rouge after being formally introduced as the new shot-caller of the program on Monday.

In an unprecedented move, Kiffin made the move to depart No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) amid a College Football Playoff run to take the job in the Bayou State.

“Yeah, I think that, you know, it was a really difficult decision and, when you’re in those difficult decisions and you’re torn, very torn, back and forth, back and forth and there’s multiple options, you know? "There were really, you know, four different places, you know, that we had to think about in this,” said Kiffin.

“And, I just talked to them, and it really was apparent too. I felt like everybody I talked to outside of the state that I was in all basically said the same thing, okay. They all said, man, you are going to regret it if you don’t take the shot and you don’t go to LSU.

"It’s the best job in America with the best resources, and to win it. And, it’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”

Since arriving in Baton Rouge, Kiffin has begun assembling his staff with over a handful of assistants signing term sheets with the program on Monday.

Kiffin Bringing Staffers From Ole Miss:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

The Blake Baker Buzz: Future in Jeopardy?

On Monday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Kiffin plans to retain LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker amid coaching changes being made in Baton Rouge.

Baker joined the staff in Baton Rouge two years ago where he elevated a defense that was one of the worst in LSU history and helped build it into the No. 16 scoring defense in 2025.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch, LSU brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among also among the top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to being energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

But Baker has become a hot commodity on the head coaching carousel with the Tulane Green Wave formally interviewing him on Monday, according to multiple reports, where he's emerged as a top candidate.

Fast forward to Wednesday and Baker interviewed with the Memphis Tigers for the program's head coaching gig, according to Fox 8 New Orleans.

Now, his future in Baton Rouge could be in jeopardy with the pair of programs beginning to navigate the interview process with Kiffin not formally assembling his staff on defense yet.

