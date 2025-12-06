Report: LSU Football 'Confident' in Chances to Retain Top Assistant Amid Tulane Push

LSU Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker remains at the top of the Tulane Green Wave's board as a priority target to become the program's next head coach.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch as the defensive coordinator at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among also among the top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to being energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

In what has emerged as a back-and-forth, fluid situation for Baker, there have been multiple reports surrounding his future.

On Monday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Kiffin plans to retain LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker amid coaching changes being made in Baton Rouge.

Sources tell WDSU that all signs point toward LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker becoming the next Tulane head coach.

Baker is a former Green Wave player.

But Baker had become a hot commodity on the head coaching carousel with the Tulane Green Wave formally interviewing him on Monday, according to multiple reports, where he emerged as a top candidate.

Then, 48 hours later, he interviewed for the Memphis Tigers head coaching job with the two schools prioritizing him.

Then, a report on Thursday night from WDSU New Orleans revealed that Baker was likely trending to become the Tulane Green Wave's next head coach.

"Sources tell WDSU that all signs point toward LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker becoming the next Tulane head coach," WDSU wrote via X. "Baker is a former Green Wave player.

"A deal is NOT done but could be finalized tonight or Friday with news release on Saturday and introduction Monday/Tuesday."

Now, as Friday evening hits, there remains no formal decision on Baker's future with Football Scoop revealing that LSU is "confident" in the fluid situation.

Hearing this truly has been an agonizing decision...



"A decision on that one is expected today, and it is entirely possible the offer has already been extended," Football Scoop wrote. "The decision isn't so much a financial one for Baker, but a complicated one involving family, community and one that would impact other coaches on LSU's staff. "

The current expectation is that if Baker departs LSU, he would likely bring LSU edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples with him to join his Tulane staff as the defensive coordinator.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers want Baker on staff in Baton Rouge, but all focus remains on what appears to be a battle with the Tulane Green Wave as the administration in New Orleans intensify their pursuit.

