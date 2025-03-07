LSU Football Staffer, Former Oregon Ducks Analyst Facing Felony Charges
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have made several key hires this offseason with the program retooling both the on-field staff and support staff in Baton Rouge.
LSU's shot-caller took the podium during the offseason for a press conference where he revealed the program has brought in former Oregon Ducks offensive analyst, Antonio Parks.
The Louisiana native played his college ball for both the Arizona Wildcats and UTSA Roadrunners prior to beginning his coaching career.
Parks has experience on the coaching staffs of Arizona State, UTSA and Oregon, where he most recently wrapped up time with.
Kelly is set to bring in the young football mind to work with the wide receivers for the 2025 season, he revealed on in February, while discussing the new analysts heading to Baton Rouge.
“We’ve hired Aman Anand to be involved in our special teams,” Kelly said. “He was at Grambling. Really excited about him. We’ll add another special teams coach to the mix there to just support that unit, those units in particular and feel really good about that.
"We’ve added a defensive analyst in Noah Joseph, who’s an experienced coach both on and off the field, primarily worked with (defensive coordinator) Blake (Baker) at Missouri, so obviously they’re familiar. He’ll work on the back end of our defense. Tim Rattay, who many know probably from his time at Louisiana Tech, will work on the offensive side of the ball.
"We’ve added another offensive assistant from Oregon, Antonio Parks. He’ll work with the wide receivers. And we have a couple of others that are pending HR that I can’t talk about today. But I think in total we’re talking about eight positions.”
Now, Parks is facing serious charges, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.
"Antonio Parks, who joined the staff in February, was charged Monday with one count of felony strangulation, according to online records from the Oregon Judicial Department," The Advocate wrote.
“We are aware of the report and working through the appropriate parties,” LSU athletics spokesperson Zach Greenwell said in a statement. “We don’t have any further comment at this time.”
The Advocate's Statement: "The Oregonian, citing a probable cause affidavit filed in the Lane County Circuit Court, reported Thursday that Parks was accused of strangling a woman for 30-60 seconds in mid-December after he ordered her to delete a video titled 'A Day in the Life of a Stay at Home Girlfriend' and she refused."
However, Parks told The Oregonian that he is innocent and was released from jail Wednesday on conditional release.
“I maintain my innocence, and I know the truth,” Parks told The Oregonian. “I’m a low-level coach. It’s a waste of time to just go ahead and ruin someone’s career.”
Parks is a Louisiana native where he played his high school football for East St. John. He was hired by Kelly to assist with the wide receivers in 2025.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.