LSU Football Staffer Identifies Multiple Tigers Ready to 'Take the Next Step'
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will debut a new-look roster to begin the 2025 season in Week 1 at Clemson after adding multiple fresh faces.
The Bayou Bengals attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, and with 18 players via the free agent market now in Baton Rouge, it's set the stage for a reconstructed squad.
But LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is also intrigued with the returning pieces the Tigers will have this upcoming fall.
He's seen growth from multiple returnees with the staff having high expectations that they can take that next step.
Baker hopped on Off The Bench 104.5 ESPN on Wednesday to talk with Jacob Hester about the growth he's seen in his returning players:
“You start with having Harold Perkins back and he’s just a natural leader for us with his energy, so we’re excited to have him back,” Baker said. “Some of the young guys when you look at that freshman class - Dominick McKinley, Ahmad Breaux, Dashawn Spears, Davhon Keys, PJ Woodland, Gabe Reliford - that’s a good group that played a ton of snaps for us last year.
"We integrated some transfers, but we talked about before bringing in any of those guys, the No. 1 thing for our guys is bringing competitive depth."
LSU's defensive shot-caller has pinpointed two youngsters that have handled business this offseason after impressive an Spring Camp: PJ Woodland and Dashawn Spears.
"I think PJ Woodland had an outstanding spring. Dashawn Spears - I've been very vocal about there's no one harder on Dashawn Spars than me last year - and that's because of the potential that that young man has," Baker said.
"Seeing him break through this spring, not only from a physical standpoint, but his leadership on the backend. He had a really outstanding spring. Those two guys in particular.
When it comes to the second-level of the defense, LSU will have Whit Weeks back in the mix after rehabbing an ankle injury, but there's been growth from sophomore Davhon Keys.
"Davhon Keys started our last four games so I'm challenging him from a leadership standpoint. Then Gabe Reliford. He had an outstanding spring," Baker said. "He's not going to lose his reps because we brought in three seniors. He's upped his game and changed his body."
It'll be a redesigned defense in Baton Rouge this upcoming season, but one that presents tremendous intrigue with a unique blend between newcomers and returning pieces.
