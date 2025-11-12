LSU Football Star Defensive Weapon Eyeing Return Against Arkansas Razorbacks
The LSU Tigers will take the field in Death Valley on Saturday for an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks with interim coach Frank Wilson eyeing his first win as the decision-maker.
Wilson and the Bayou Bengals will look to snap a three-game losing skid after losses to the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide with the Razorbacks up next on the docket.
A major component to the program's defensive success in 2025 has been the use of star linebacker Whit Weeks - a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2024.
Weeks has missed the last three games with an ankle injury where he's been in a "non-weight bearing boot" for nearly a month. Could he return on Saturday against Arkansas?
"Whit was at practice moving around, he'll move around again today. We'll see how he holds up today. It's our 'Grit Wednesday' so it's a little more taxing than earlier in the week. Today's a pivotal day for him and his practice to see how his body holds up. We're anxious to see and certainly could use his contributions," Wilson said.
"Practicing with the team, spot practicing, no boot, in attire, moving about, transitioning but with body weight against him. He'll get that today and see how he sustains and moves with actual weight against him."
Wilson revealed last week that Weeks is able to put weight on the ankle and run in a straight line, but he needs to be able handle business in other ways as a football player.
“That’s the true test,” Wilson said. “If you walk out today and you just ask him to run, he can do that. We have to put him in situations to gauge his pain tolerance to see if he could. He has a high threshold for pain tolerance, but you just don’t know because it’s not just muscles that are in there.
“Sometimes it’s nerves and those other things that can be annoying, if you will, or sharp pains. We’ll see if that subsides and allows him to be at his best.”
Now, Weeks will look to get back out on the field this weekend with the defensive weapon getting back on the practice field heading into the Arkansas clash.
