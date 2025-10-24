LSU Football Starting Offensive Lineman Undergoes Surgery, Set to Miss Extended Time
LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams will miss an extended period of time after undergoing tightrope surgery on an ankle injured in Week 8 at Vanderbilt.
During his weekly radio show, LSU head coach Brian Kelly revealed that Adams underwent surgery on Tuesday on his injured ankle where he's now been ruled out for the foreseeable future.
Adams went down in the first quarter of the Bayou Bengals Week 8 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores with the program electing to use a tightrope procedure to expedite the process.
“He had a tightrope surgery, which is the surgery that they do for high ankle sprains,” Kelly said. “He had that surgery on Tuesday. That generally takes four to five weeks to come back. So maybe we’ll have him by the end of the year, maybe not.”
Once Adams went down on Saturday at Vanderbilt, Kelly and Co. turned to DJ Chester in the trenches to handle business at left tackle in Adams' absence.
But the LSU Tigers will look at a different member of the offensive line rotation to take starting reps this weekend against the Texas A&M Aggies.
“We’re going to start Carius Curne at left tackle,” Kelly said. “So there’s a true freshman on the one side and then, there’s a redshirt freshman tackle on the other.
"I’d like to tell you that they’ve got three years’ experience in the SEC, but they don’t. But they’re going to compete their tails off – both of them.
“I was really pleased with the way they attacked things this week. … Again, [Curne is] a true freshman, so there’s going to be some mistakes. We’re going to have to live with some of those. But he’s going to fight his butt off, and that’s what I like about him.”
The five-star true freshman will get the nod at left tackle in Adams' place with the lineup set to be: LT Curne, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, and RT Weston Davis.
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium with all eyes set to be on the Top-25 SEC showdown.
More LSU News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.