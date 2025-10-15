LSU Football Starting Wideout Receives Positive Injury Update From Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday for a Week 8 matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium.
In what will be a Top-25 showdown on the road, the Bayou Bengals will prepare for another challenging Southeastern Conference clash as the schedule ramps up down the stretch.
LSU took down South Carolina 20-10 in Week 7 behind another strong outing from the defense while the offense showed flashes at Tiger Stadium despite being without leading wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
Anderson's status was in question heading into Saturday with the Tigers' starting wideout listed as questionable on the initial SEC Availability Report. He was then listed as a game-time decision before being ruled out.
Anderson is dealing with toe, hip and knee injuries that have had him hitting the recovery table ever since exiting the Ole Miss matchup against Week 5 early.
“He had a litany of things: Hip, toe, knee. He’s banged up,” Kelly said of Anderson last Wednesday. “If we were playing Saturday, I’d say he’d probably answer the bell, but he’s going to benefit greatly from the week off. Modern medicine will get him ready for the South Carolina game.”
Now, with Vanderbilt up next on the docket, Anderson appears to be a go, according to Kelly.
Kelly hopped on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference where he provided a positive injury update on the star wide receiver.
“The knee that he’s had most of his problems with is one that gets inflamed,” Kelly said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. “Again, he’s not 100%. He’s a guy that needs to play fast and free and he just wasn’t in that mindset this past weekend.”
“He went the entire day,” Kelly added. “His player load is good, we kind of monitor those things for our wide receivers… But he is in practice this week so we expect him to do a nice job for us.”
Anderson has totaled 305 receiving yards on the season with 23 catches while leading the team in yards per receptions [13.3].
Now, he'll be a go for Saturday against Vanderbilt in a Top-20 matchup with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals.
