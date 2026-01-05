LSU Football Targeting No. 1 Transfer Quarterback, Lane Kiffin to Host Elite Prospect

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will host Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on a visit to Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports was first to report.

Leavitt is coming off of a multi-day stay in Lexington where he checked in with Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats as the LSU Tigers now prepare to roll out the red carpet for the No. 1 signal-caller in the Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

Leavitt had his "breakout year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

The Arizona State signal-caller rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are going all-in on the elite quarterback with dominoes beginning to fall in the Transfer Portal after Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby revealed a commitment to Texas Tech on Sunday.

Sorsby, considered the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal (ESPN), circled LSU and Texas Tech as his top two options prior to going public with a decision.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder took a visit to Lubbock (Tex.) on Friday prior to checking in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Saturday and Sunday with his final decision coming just hours later.

But with a move to Texas Tech, LSU has pivoted to Leavitt with Kiffin and Co. now intensifying their pursuit that much more for the Arizona State quarterback.

Sources indicate that Leavitt will arrive in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon to begin his visit with the program preparing to take a significant swing at the top-ranked transfer.

LSU currently sits with two transfer additions to this point in Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris and Utah running back Raycine Guillory.

