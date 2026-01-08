LSU Football Loses Veteran Safety to Transfer Portal As Lane Kiffin Retools Roster

LSU Tigers defensive back Jardin Gilbert intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Thursday.

The Louisiana native made his return to the Bayou State in 2024 after transferring to LSU after three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Gilbert started in 12 of 24 games played in College Station - including a breakout sophomore campaign in 2022 when he tallied a career-high 61 total tackles, six passes defended, four pass breakups and two interceptions while starting 10 of 11 games.

After a stint with the Aggies, the 6-foot-1, 193-pounder then transferred to LSU in 2024 where he started in nine of the Tigers’ 13 games - logging 55 total tackles with four passes defended, three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Gilbert would then redshirt in 2025 to preserve his final season of eligibility where he now enters the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of his third school in what will be six seasons of college ball.

The Bayou Bengals return Dashawn Spears and Tamarcus Cooley for the 2026 season as the tandem looks to have breakout campaigns while LSU has also landed a commitment from the No. 2 rated transfer in the portal, Ty Benefield, from Boise State.

LSU has now seen 30 members of the 2025 roster elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason as Lane Kiffin continues retooling the program in Baton Rouge.

The Departures [30]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

- Zion Williams: Defensive Line

- TaRon Francis: Wide Receiver

- Aeron Burrell: Kicker

- Jardin Gilbert: Safety

