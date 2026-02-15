LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies Among Top Schools for Elite Prospect

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews has blossomed into the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

Matthews checks in as the No. 1 offensive tackle in America with schools fighting for his signature amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process.

The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

"Athletic offensive tackle with the size, twitch and mobility to eventually anchor the left side of the line at the game’s highest levels. Aces the eye test with a streamlined build that has been third-party verified at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds," 247Sports wrote of Matthews.

"Only going to get bigger as he's tracking to start college before his 18th birthday. Very green from a technical standpoint and is still learning all the ebbs and flows of trench warfare, but flashes elite reactionary skills for someone of his stature and has limited issues finding leverage. Quick to get out of his stance and get to work. Frequently balanced and in control of his body.

"Can get caught thinking a little too much at times, but isn’t one to bail on a play and should only get more effective in his pass sets with proper seasoning. Must keep progressing and continue to improve play strength, but has a chance to emerge as one of the top offensive line prospects to ever come out of South Florida given what he put on tape as a sophomore and has shown in a combine setting."

Now, with evaluators salivating at his potential amid a quick rise to the top as the No. 1 offensive tackle in America, Matthews is beginning to identify the contenders in his recruitment.

According to Rivals, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain firmly in the mix alongside the Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, and Miami Hurricanes.

Now, as he navigates his recruitment this offseason, the LSU Tigers will look to continue their rise in his process with official visit season inching closer heading into the summer.

