LSU Football Transfer Cornerback Turning Heads Early in Spring Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program beginning Spring Camp last weekend.
The 15-practice stretch will provide the LSU coaching staff with an opportunity to evaluate the new-look roster with several new faces suiting up for the Tigers.
Kelly and Co. retooled multiple positions this offseason, but the defensive backfield remains one of significant intrigue.
LSU signed a pair of cornerbacks in Ja'Keem Jackson [Florida] and Mansoor Delane [Virginia Tech] along with standout safety Tamarcus Cooley [NC State].
Now, there's already buzz of Jackson turning heads in Baton Rouge after Day 1 of spring ball after making a highlight reel interception.
The Florida cornerback made the decision to transfer to LSU after two years with the Gators where he appeared in 13 games recording 11 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.
He started the first two games of the 2024 season at cornerback for Florida before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
"Starter experience. When you put on the film you're not looking at him against a high school player. You're looking at him against SEC competition. We really liked the way he played against SEC caliber players. You're really evaluating differently so more experienced," Kelly said during the offseason.
"You can't just take one year guys. You gotta have some who have two and three years of eligibility so you're developing players in the program as well."
Jackson has received praise from multiple media outlets with the opportunity to make a splash in 2025 with the Tigers.
"Jackson is part of the reason LSU signed one of the nation's top portal hauls this cycle. Jackson, a former top 50 recruit, committed and signed with Florida under Corey Raymond, LSU's cornerbacks coach," 247Sports wrote.
"The dots connected for Jackson, who played in 13 games over his first two seasons in the SEC."
247Sports also revealed the "25 Most Impactful SEC Signees for 2025" with the LSU Tigers seeing several signees crack the list alongside Jackson.
The 247Sports Impactful SEC Transfers:
247Sports' Brad Crawford labeled the "25 Most Impactful SEC Signees for 2025" with the LSU Tigers being well-represented on the list with multiple players.
Which LSU signees cracked the list? What is their ranking in the Top-25? What are Bradford's thoughts?
No. 1: EDGE Patrick Payton
Crawford's Take: "All of LSU's defensive eggs are in the basket of Patrick Payton, a former breakout edge rusher at Florida State whose numbers trailed. After erupting for 12 sacks over his first two seasons with the Seminoles, one that included ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022, Payton managed 35 tackles and four sacks as a junior in 2024. Without former NFL first-rounder Jared Verse taking up most of the attention, opposing offensive lines keyed on Payton last season. He could be an All-American candidate."
No. 5: Wide Receiver Nic Anderson
Crawford's Take: "It's not often you can sign a true No. 1 at wideout in the portal, but that's what Brian Kelly feels he has in Nic Anderson, a star at Oklahoma who missed most of the 2024 season. Anderson previously set an Oklahoma freshman record with 10 touchdown catches in 2023. He also ranked fifth in 2023 with an average of 21 yards per catch. After losing CJ Daniels, LSU picked up Anderson to assist Garrett Nussmeier in the passing game."
No. 13: Wide Receiver Barion Brown
Crawford's Take: "A speedster from Kentucky, Brown should shine on special teams in Baton Rouge along with his preferred position at wideout."
No. 16: CB Mansoor Delane
Crawford's Take: "Speaking of new starters defensively, LSU has refaced its secondary with the addition of Delane as well."
No. 17: EDGE Jack Pyburn
Crawford's Take: "Florida was not willing to pay retainer fees for Pyburn in the portal and the Gators' loss is LSU's gain. He's one of several new starters on defense for the Tigers in 2025."
