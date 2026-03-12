The LSU brand remains well-represented in the NFL with icons galore making the jump from Tiger Stadium to the professional ranks with success across the league.

From current NFL players in Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase to former stars in Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson, the Bayou Bengals have dominated the gridiron for decades.

But there are few players that left a legacy in Baton Rouge bigger than Mathieu with the Louisiana native making history at LSU across his time in the purple and gold.

Mathieu made a huge impact in just two years at LSU, becoming one of college football’s most dynamic defensive players.

As a sophomore in 2011, he was a unanimous first-team All-American, won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player, and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting—a rare feat for a defensive back—and was MVP of the SEC Championship Game after returning a punt for a touchdown.

Known for his playmaking ability, Mathieu forced a school-record 11 career fumbles and scored four defensive touchdowns. He also excelled as a punt returner and led LSU to multiple big wins, including an SEC title.

Mathieu played 12 NFL seasons, drafted in the third round by Arizona in 2013. He appeared in 180 games with 171 starts, winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. A three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Mathieu retired in 2025 with 838 tackles and 36 interceptions.

Now, there are players across America modeling their games after Mathieu - including Texas Longhorns sophomore defensive back Graceson Littleton.

Littleton suited up for the Longhorns in 13 games as a true freshman with eight starts where he compiled 47 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The intensity he plays with is on display routinely with it being clear Mathieu is a player he models his game after.

Asked Graceson Littleton who he models his game after...



He gave two names, Devon Witherspoon & Tyrann Mathieu #HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/SMOS2oQHo8 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 11, 2026

"In the league, I love Devon Witherspoon, but I also love Tyrann Mathieu. Their versatility - the Badger can do it all. Devon Witherspoon he can do it all. I try to model my game after that," Littleton told the local media on Thursday.

Now, as the LSU Tigers continue taking the NFL by storm, the influence is on display with the next generation of highly-touted players watching closely.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: