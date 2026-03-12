LSU Football Surging for Elite Wide Receiver as Lane Kiffin's Offense Turns Heads

Pflugerville (Tex.) Weiss four-star wide receiver Tre Moore has Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers battling at the top for this commitment this offseason with the program in Baton Rouge pushing the right buttons.

Moore checks in as a Top-25 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools fighting for his pledge, including the Bayou Bengals amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Washington Huskies, Texas A&M Aggies, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, following a strong junior season.

Moore wrapped up a breakout sophomore campaign in 2024 where he reeled in 38 receptions for 562 yards and 6 TDs on 14.0 yards per catch in 11 games.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same from the Lone Star State standout where he quickly emerged as a national prospect with schools from coast-to-coast entering the mix.

Now, contenders are separating from the pack with the LSU Tigers among the programs at the top.

Courtesy of Tre Moore via X.

“Lane Kiffin, he’s a great offensive mind,” Moore told 247Sports. “His scheme and everything is perfect, and even when their offensive coordinator came down, he’s like a football nerd. You wouldn’t think he knows football, but when he breaks it down, he’s writing down all of the plays and you can just see what he’s thinking.”

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to have Moore in Baton Rouge this offseason with an unofficial visit locked in for April 1 where he will enjoy a multi-day trip to the Bayou State.

Along with an unofficial visit set with the LSU program, Moore will also check-in with Texas A&M (March 31), Miami (April 9), Texas (April 14), and Washington (April 22), according to Rivals.

A source familiar with Moore's recruitment has also indicated that LSU will receive an official visit from the Lone Star State wideout later in April as the Tigers look to make a splash in his recruitment.

Now, as the Top-25 pass-catcher in America works through his recruitment, it's the LSU Tigers that are quickly making an impact in his process with Kiffin's offense standing out.

