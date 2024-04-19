LSU Football: LSU Transfer Jaxon Howard Reveals Transfer Destination
LSU EDGE Jaxon Howard officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday morning after revealing his intentions to do so during spring football.
Now, he's quickly found a new home after less than a week in the free agent market.
The former four-star prospect in the 2023 class, and No. 1 prospect out of Minnesota, is headed back up north to suit up for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, he announced via social media on Friday morning.
Howard, one of the top prospects in America out of high school, returns home to lace up his cleats for a program that was pushing for his services just a little over a year ago.
The coveted recruit played in five games as a freshman with the Tigers and showed flashes in LSU's spring game last year with four tackles and a sack. During his lone season down South, he tallied two tackles and one quarterback hurry in 2023.
The decision came as a bit of a surprise after Howard served as the backup EDGE behind Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones. A player who had an opportunity to take significant snaps this fall, he now opts to go elsewhere.
Now, Howard departs Death Valley with the chance to boost his stock once again back home. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business on April 16 and will remain open until April 30.
Head coach Brian Kelly detailed the plan surrounding the defensive line room last week with versatility showing during spring camp:
“We can move (defensive ends) Bradyn Swinson inside and Paris Shand inside, then Da’Shawn Womack on the edge and (linebacker) Harold Perkins on the edge. You have a different configuration. I think we can be really dynamic with some of the defensive linemen and moving the pieces around. On first and second down, we really have to work hard at getting after the quarterback. But in terms of stopping the run, Jacobian Guillory has been outstanding. In terms of what Bo Davis is looking for, he’s been outstanding and been a stalwart. We have to find that other guy. That’s what we are looking for. We are trying to develop that second guy and have some depth pieces behind them.”
LSU is up to six portal entrants during the NCAA Transfer Portal Spring Window: EDGE Jaxon Howard, WR Khai Prean, TE Connor Gilbreath, DB Ryan Yaites, LB Christian Braithwaite and CB Jeremiah Hughes.
