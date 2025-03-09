LSU Football Transfer Offensive Lineman Not With Tigers to Open Spring Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers opened Spring Camp on Saturday with the program debuting a new-look roster in Baton Rouge for the first day of practice.
Kelly and Co. took the field with double-digit newcomers lacing up their cleats with all eyes set to be on the well-rounded roster assembled this offseason.
LSU reeled in the No. 1 Transfer Portal haul in America during the offseason with the fresh faces getting their first taste of spring ball in Louisiana on Saturday.
Which Transfer Portal additions took the field for the LSU Tigers?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
The Missing Newcomer: OL Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive line transfer Josh Thompson will enroll with the LSU program in the coming weeks, a source confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI. He is the lone signee that is yet to arrive for Spring Camp, but will arrive in Baton Rouge sooner rather than later.
104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona also detailed Thompson's absence on the Locked On LSU podcast:
"Offensive lineman Josh Thompson, the transfer from Northwestern, was not at practice on Saturday," Moscona said. "He has started over the last two seasons at both guard and tackle for Northwestern."
"He's been a very good starting player for Northwestern at both positions."
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs expressing significant interest prior to signing with LSU.
But why is Thompson absent from Spring Camp currently? Is there a timeframe for the Northwestern transfer to enroll at LSU?
"Northwestern is on a quarters system. It's similar to Stanford and other high-level academic institutions. Josh Thompson is still [at Northwestern] completing his bachelor's degree," Moscona said.
"He'll complete his coursework and then exams are expected to end at Northwestern on March the 21st. After he finishes exams on March 21st, he will be at LSU and will join his new team for spring practice."
The first-team offensive line for Day 1, according to Moscona, was:
- LT Tyree Adams
- LG Paul Mubenga
- C Braelin Moore
- RG DJ Chester
- RT Weston Davis
The expectation is that Thompson will be thrust into the right guard spot for the LSU Tigers once enrolled. He'll be battling with multiple players for a spot on the first-team this offseason.
LSU will continue Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program working through a 15-practice schedule across the next handful of weeks.
