LSU Football Transfer Portal Buzz: Three Names to Monitor During Portal Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will see the NCAA Transfer Portal officially open for business in less than 24 hours on Monday, Dec. 9.
The Tigers saw double-digit members of the 2024 rosterr reveal their intentions to depart the program so far with that number expected to increase in the coming days.
For LSU, that means roster spots are available with the program preparing to be "very aggressive" in the portal this offseason.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said last week. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
Now, it's set to be "go-time" for the Tigers once the portal is officially open. Who are three players to keep tabs on once names are in the system?
Three Transfers to Monitor:
Offensive Line Target Emerges: Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Thompson will be a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal market this month after a dominant tenure with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs already expressing interest.
That includes offensive line coach Brad Davis and the LSU staff.
LSU, along with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee, among several others, have reached out to the coveted lineman, according to multiple reports. 247Sports reported LSU's interest first.
LSU will need depth in the trenches next season after losing star left tackle Will Campbell to the 2025 NFL Draft. The hope is that the Tigers can hold onto starting right tackle Emery Jones and return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.
The Tigers will lose three starters in total on the offensive line, as it currently stands, with Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after taking part in Senior Night.
LSU will be involved in Thompson's portal process in hopes of securing the coveted offensive lineman this offseason, but he will be at the top of many programs' Big Boards. The Michigan Wolverines appear to be a heavy-hitter here. Thompson is a Michigan native.
Along with Thompson, there is another key transfer portal name that LSU will be monitoring once the portal officially opens for business.
Coveted Wideout to Enter: Micah Hudson
Texas Tech five-star true freshman wide receiver Micah Hudson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Red Raiders. 247Sports first reported his intentions to depart Lubbock last week.
The coveted wideout from the Lone Star State was one of the biggest wins in Texas Tech history on the recruiting trail after bypassing opportunities with the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, after a slow first season of college football where Hudson battled the injury bug, the coveted receiver plans to enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
He finished his first season with eight catches for 123 yards, but did not record a reception during the Red Raiders' final handful of games this season after a nagging injury derailed his year.
Hudson struggled to carve out a role in his first season at the next level, but now in search of a new program, colleges are salivating at the potential he attains.
He's currently listed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Now, the "contenders" are being revealed with the LSU Tigers among the Top 5 schools to keep tabs on. The Tigers are joined by Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Colorado.
Rivals isn't the only outlet reporting LSU is in for the Hudson Sweepstakes.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported on Thursday that LSU will be a team to watch for during Hudson's Transfer Portal process.
Hudson will officially be in the Transfer Portal on Monday, Dec. 9 when it opens for business. LSU and others can then begin aligning visitis with the five-star wideout.
The Cornerback Target: Ja'Keem Jackson
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor if the program elects to target the youngster. Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Nonetheless, with the former Gator in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens for business on Dec. 9 where players can begin having dialogue with programs and set up visits. It will close on Dec. 28.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.