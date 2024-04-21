The Transfer Portal Update: Where Does LSU Stand After Week 1 of the Spring Window?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue their evaluation process during the NCAA Transfer Portal spring window.
The Tigers saw significant movement during the first five days of the window being officially open after six members of the current roster announced their intentions to depart the program.
Now, for the first time this offseason, LSU is under the 85-man scholarship limit, giving them flexibility to add depth in different areas.
The first position group this program will attack: Defensive Tackle.
It's been nearly one full week with the portal officially open. Who's in? Who's out? Are there transfers set to visit campus in the coming days?
The LSU Transfer Portal Buzz:
The Departures (6):
- EDGE Jaxon Howard
- WR Khai Prean
- TE Connor Gilbreath
- DB Ryan Yaites
- LB Christian Braithwaite
- CB Jeremiah Hughes
For LSU, it was clear this program was set to see movement this spring as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.
Phase 1 was to have spring exit meetings with the players in order to see what the future holds, and with that, players were expected to reveal their intentions to depart if necessary.
The main point of emphasis will be to remain under the scholarship count as they look to build up the defensive line room.
Now, with limited flexibility, the Tigers have begun Phase 2: Lock in visits with defensive linemen in order to become competitive in that area.
The Expected Visitors:
Simeon Barrow: Michigan State Transfer
Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr., the No. 1 uncommitted lineman in the portal, will be in town on Sunday to visit LSU, sources confirm to LSU Country. On3's Pete Nakos first reported the visit.
Barrow entered the portal on Thursday and quickly became one of the most coveted at his position with sources indicating the Tigers would pursue the Spartan transfer.
After a few hours in the portal, a visit was in the works with both parties solidifying a date that fits. LSU will get the first visit for Barrow with Bo Davis and Co. rolling out the red carpet for their top transfer target.
Barrow spent four seasons with Michigan State, and now in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility, he'll be wined and dined during his transfer process with LSU getting in the mix early.
Barrow tallied 34 games played with 30 starts, totaling 110 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, two blocked field goals, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Damonic Williams: TCU Transfer
Another expected visitor will be TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams. During his time in Fort Worth, he totaled 60 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks.
Now, he's hit the free agent market with multiple years of eligibility remaining and has been a prized transfer since his announcement.
LSU will get Williams in town on April 30 for a multi-day stay official visit.
He'll be wined and dined by several top programs with official visits locked in with Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and Missouri as well.
CJ West: Kent State Transfer
Brian Kelly and Co. extended an offer to Kent State transfer defensive lineman CJ West on Tuesday, one of America's top prospects in the spring portal. Now, a visit is in the works for next week, according to multiple reports.
For LSU, the initial scholarship sent out to West became the first one this program has dished out as the Bayou Bengals continue their search for depth on the defensive line.
West reeled in offers from programs across the nation including Arkansas, Miami and Texas A&M, among others with Bo Davis and the Tigers getting in on the action early.
In four seasons at Kent State, West tallied 110 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, and seven sacks in 36 games for the Golden Flashes.
The seven sacks accounted for had West atop the team rankings in total sacks in two of his four seasons with the program. Along with getting in the backfield, West also deflected one pass, forced a fumble, and recovered another during his stint with Kent State.
In his senior campaign during the 2023 season, West totaled 40 tackles, seven being for loss, and a pair of sacks.
The Previous Visitor: Philip Blidi (Indiana Transfer)
Blidi, one of the more coveted transfers in the portal, checked in with Brian Kelly and Co. before continuing his visit schedule last week. He visited LSU following a trip to Washington.
The schools to monitor in Blidi's recruitment remain LSU, Auburn and Missouri, according to those familiar with his recruitment. LSU offered the graduate transfer before the spring window opened.
The veteran lineman, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is looking to enter a situation with a chance to boost his draft stock and win a championship.
Before Blidi's trip to LSU, he was set to check out Arizona State, but has since called off that trip before scheduling the midweek visit to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder spent three seasons at Texas Tech prior to his stint with the Indiana Hoosiers. During his time with the Red Raiders, he appeared in 34 games and tallied 39 tackles, six tackles for a loss and two sacks.
With Indiana in 2023, Blidi played in 12 games with 11 starts, logging 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.
