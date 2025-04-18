LSU Football Transfer Tight End Has Brian Kelly's Attention This Offseason
The LSU Tigers wrapped up Spring Camp on Thursday morning in Baton Rouge with the program concluding a 15-plus practice schedule.
Across the last handful of weeks, the Bayou Bengals have worked tirelessly in preparation for what will be a critical 2025 season under Brian Kelly.
The spring ball slate provided the new-look LSU roster with an opportunity to get acclimated to each other with a unique blend of returnees and newcomers hitting the practice field.
One newcomer that stood out from start to finish: Oklahoma's Bauer Sharp.
The talented tight end signed with the LSU Tigers in December after a stint with the Sooners in Norman (Okla.).
Now, after leading Oklahoma in receptions [42] and receiving yards [324] in 2024, he's made his way to Baton Rouge with lofty expectations.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has raved about his newcomer and the impact he's made on the program as a whole.
"I think it starts with just his mindset and the way he fits into the program. He just has leadership qualities," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "He's got the things that we're looking for in terms of living to the standards on a day-to-day basis. He is driving others as well. And he just stepped into the program.
"So I would talk more about how he's influenced our team in a very short period of time off the field in this building as much as what he's done on the field. You guys have seen what he's done. He's a talented pass catcher. He's tough. He's physical. "
Off the field, he's played a pivotal role in the locker room while living up to the "LSU standard," but on the field is where he's also turned heads.
LSU will work with Sharp and rising-sophomore Trey'Dez Green in 2025 with the one-two punch preparing to wreak havoc.
Kelly detailed what Sharp will bring the Bayou Bengals this fall after what he's seen during spring ball.
"He's going to make plays for us. What a great compliment to Trey'Dez as those two can really feed off of each other," Kelly said. "I think what I would do is I would double down on his influence in the program. As it relates to leadership, discipline, accountability-he's here to win a championship."
LSU will now shift focus towards summer workouts that will begin in June as the program works through a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers will open the 2025 season at Clemson in what will be one of the most anticipated Week 1 clashes on the slate.
