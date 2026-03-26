LSU Football Transfer Generating Major Spring Camp Buzz, Reveals Why He Chose Tigers

LSU Tigers safety Ty Benefield remains the talk of the town this offseason after making his decision to depart the Boise State program and make his way to Baton Rouge.

Benefield, the No. 2 rated safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal, inked a deal with LSU after Lane Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet for the electrifying defensive back that is already becoming a household name.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble where he put his name on the map.

From there, Benefield hit the Transfer Portal with multiple suitors eyeing his services - namely the LSU Tigers and Oregon Ducks - but a visit to Baton Rouge sealed the deal.

"Ultimately, the decision came down to putting myself in the best position, putting my family more so in the best position, as well as this culture being a winning culture and winning tradition school," Benefield said on Thursday following Day 2 of Spring Camp.

#LSU inked the No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal this offseason: Ty Benefield.



The Top-35 transfer tallied 105 tackles, 3 PBU’s + 2 INT across the 2025 season.



Now, Benefield is already generating buzz with Kiffin labeling him “ultra-elite.”



“Hard work works.” pic.twitter.com/079rd04JGU — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 26, 2026

"The staff also being the way they are, how our head coach puts his guys in the best positions to succeed and the standard that he holds them at. So those were some of the reasons. I can't name them all because there's a lot, but those are some of the main reasons for sure.

"I feel that it's only right to make a decision like that fast for your other school, especially if you're a big impact player, because it allows them time to figure things out rather than leaving them kind of trying to figure out whatever late. So yeah, it was a difficult decision, but it had to be fast."

Lane Kiffin used the term “ultra elite” to describe:



- TE Trey’Dez Green

- S Ty Benefield

- OL Jordan Seaton



Benefield - the No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal - remains the talk of the town this offseason.



Now, he receives the stamp of approval from Kiffin. pic.twitter.com/MKERM5wccm — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 24, 2026

LSU inked nine Top-100 transfers via the free agent market with Benefield emerging as a headliner for the program as the No. 2 rated safety and a Top-35 overall player.

Now, he's made his way to Baton Rouge where the Boise State transfer is already turning heads with Kiffin labeling him an "ultra-elite" player amid a significant offseason in his development.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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