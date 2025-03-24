LSU Football Transfer Wide Receiver Has Brian Kelly's Attention During Spring Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force during the winter window after adding 16 newcomers to the 2025 roster.
It quickly became an impactful stretch for Kelly's crew with the program reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge with multiple immediate impact pieces.
One position group that was in need of retooling was the wide receiver group after losing a pair of starters from the 2024 season.
LSU hit the portal to add a trio of wideouts in Oklahoma's Nic Anderson, Kentucky's Barion Brown and Florida State's Destyn Hill.
The buzz began circulating quickly for Anderson and Brown with the pair of SEC transfers ready to begin a new chapter in Baton Rouge, but Hill has quickly become a player the staff is intrigued about as well.
"I think first of all we're well aware of him. In particular, Coach Wilson was well aware of him in terms of what he accomplished at Edna Karr. I remember him. I remember I came in, and we really didn't have enough time to get into the recruiting process," Kelly said on Saturday.
"We were kind of late with him. This was always something that I felt like if he was interested in transferring, we were going to be receptive. So, that was able to come to fruition. We've had great success with Brice Brown's players from Edna Karr.
"Adding another quality player to that position that's from the state of Louisiana, that didn't seem to be a hard one for me to solve. Now, as it relates to the depth in the room, I think what's important to understand is each one of them brings something different to the table.
"He's got good size, and he's got physicality. I think he's got to continue to use that as he continues to learn the offense. Once he's comfortable within the offensive structure, he's got the skills to be a very productive SEC player. But he is physical, can help us in that perspective. Again, another guy that's coming off of a knee injury that I think is only going to be better."
Hill has received a majority of his Spring Camp run with the second-team wide receivers alongside Brown and Kyle Parker, but it's evident the program is intrigued at what he can provide the Tigers moving forward.
It's been a unique path for Hill to this point, but now back in his home-state for the 2025 season, Kelly and the staff could carve out a path for the Bayou State native in year one with the Tigers.
