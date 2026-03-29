LSU Football True Freshman Wide Receiver Turning Heads Amid Strong Spring Camp

Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack made things official with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in December after putting pen to paper with the program during the Early Signing Period.

Mack, the No. 1 rated wide receiver in Louisiana, quickly emerged as a headliner in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he has since made his way to Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee with the Bayou Bengals.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder out of the Bayou State is already making his presence felt after arriving on campus less than four months ago with his blazing speed and physical tools catching the attention of the LSU staff.

The No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana registered a top speed of 22.2 mph during offseason workouts - placing him at No. 2 among LSU wide receivers behind Phillip Wright III at 22.7 mph.

#LSU inked the No. 1 WR in Louisiana during the Early Signing Period once Jabari Mack made things official.



Now, the Destrehan (La.) 4-star is already making his presence felt in Baton Rouge.



Mack registered a top speed of 22.2 MPH during offseason workouts.



📸: @goata_coach pic.twitter.com/E0jOWhyhgj — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) February 10, 2026

Now, it's his play on the field that is generating buzz during Mack's first Spring Camp with the LSU Fightin' Tigers.

Kiffin and Co. wrapped up Week 1 of Spring Camp on Saturday with the program working through three days on the field in the practice facility, but Mack wasted no time in making an impact.

The former No. 1 wideout in Louisiana hauled in an acrobatic one-handed catch that is already taking social media by storm:

#LSU signed the No. 1 WR in Louisiana this offseason: Jabari Mack.



The 6’0, 195 pound true freshman made his way to Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee in January and is already making his presence felt.



Now, an unbelievable reception as Spring Camp rolls on: pic.twitter.com/1Cj9Oe78Lu — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 29, 2026

LSU brought in a new-look receiving corps this offseason with nine transfer additions to go along with three pass-catchers via the 2026 Signing Class. Phillip Wright III is the only returning wide receiver from the 2025 roster.

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Now, all eyes are on Spring Camp with Mack already generating buzz across his first offseason in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

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Kim Mulkey's Take: LSU Women's Basketball Eyeing Major Win Over Duke Blue Devils

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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