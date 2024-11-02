LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Joel Klatt Logs Prediction for the Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will look to keep their postseason hopes alive next Saturday night in Death Valley with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to town.
It'll be a Southeastern Conference showdown in Baton Rouge between a pair of programs hoping to remain in the College Football Playoff hunt.
Kelly and Co. returned to the practice fields on Tuesday after a Week 9 loss to Texas A&M in College Station with focus locked in on playing all four quarters.
“We talked about finishing games, then we went to work on some of the things we believe we need to get better at on both sides of the ball,” Kelly said on Tuesday. “It’s a little bit of good, a little bit of things you need to work on, and then let’s get some of the young guys some work. We had a scrimmage with the young guys, so that was the focus today.”
Now, the analysts and college football models have begun making their picks for the Nov. 9 showdown.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Chimes In:
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has logged his prediction for next Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
Alabama remains a 2.5 point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with Klatt also favoring the Crimson Tide.
“Remember, ‘Bama has the win over Georgia. And in this case, I would have them winning, at night, at LSU. So, they’re in. They’re absolutely in," Klatt said of Alabama's College Football Playoff chances.
The Crimson Tide, like LSU, will be idle in Week 10 before next Saturday's clash, but will certainly have all the momentum heading into Nov. 9.
After a 34-0 victory in their last matchup versus Missouri, Alabama is clicking on all cylinders heading into next weekend.
“That was a big bounce-back win for Alabama on Saturday, even if it was against a Missouri team that has been overrated since the beginning of the season. Alabama’s defense played incredibly well after a few weeks of underwhelming play," Klatt said.
"I’m not sure how much we should take from that game because I don’t think Missouri is particularly good. But when you win 34-0 against an SEC opponent, it should mean something.”
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs In:
ESPN's Football Power Index: LSU has a 21.2 percent chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoff and a 4.3 percent chance to win the SEC Championship.
LSU will take it week-by-week, but it's simple: The Bayou Bengals must win out to keep their postseason goals alive with matchups against Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma left on the 2024 schedule.
ESPN's FPI provided early predictions on the remaining schedule for the Tigers.
LSU will have a 32 percent chance to beat the Crimson Tide on Nov. 9, a 59 percent chance against the Gators and a 75 percent against the Sooners with the Tigers also predicted to come out on top against Vanderbilt.
That being said, LSU is favored in three out of the last four games of the season with only one game as underdogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
No. 16 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
