LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen
No. 16 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9 in the biggest game of the season on both programs schedules.
An SEC clash that will have significant postseason implications, the Tigers and Crimson Tide have already earned the prime time slot on ABC. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Both programs will utilize an open date in Week 10 to begin preparation for next weekend's showdown, but it hasn't stopped the matchup from receiving national attention.
What are the current betting lines? What do the oddsmakers predict to happen?
LSU Tigers On SI went to the ESPN Football Power Index to see what the expert model had to say of the Week 11 SEC showdown in Tiger Stadium:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Nov. 9 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Tennessee, ESPN or SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ABC
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
*(All odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Alabama: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+112)
- Alabama: (-134)
Over/Under: 59.5
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs In:
ESPN's Football Power Index: LSU has a 21.2 percent chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoff and a 4.3 percent chance to win the SEC Championship.
LSU will take it week-by-week, but it's simple: The Bayou Bengals must win out to keep their postseason goals alive with matchups against Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma left on the 2024 schedule.
ESPN's FPI provided early predictions on the remaining schedule for the Tigers.
LSU will have a 32 percent chance to beat the Crimson Tide on Nov. 9, a 59 percent chance against the Gators and a 75 percent against the Sooners with the Tigers also predicted to come out on top against Vanderbilt.
That being said, LSU is favored in three out of the last four games of the season with only one game as underdogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Heading into game preparation against the Crimson Tide, LSU will focus on developing a consistent defensive game plan for dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe while sharpening both the offense and special teams unit.
“We need to be really good at a few things, and that’s what we do, and let’s get really good at it. We’ve got the bye week. We’ll clean some things up. We’ve got a good football team. Tonight was a bad half of football for us. And we’ll go back to work on ourselves, and we’ll get ourselves ready to play better football," Kelly said after the loss at Texas A&M.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
