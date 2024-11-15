LSU Football vs. Florida Gators: What the Experts Predict to Happen in Week 12
Brian Kelly and the No. 21 ranked LSU Tigers will look to get back on track in Week 12 with a Southeastern Conference clash against the Florida Gators.
With a week to put last Saturday's loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide behind them, the Bayou Bengals will trek forward for a showdown in The Swamp/
I's about getting "one-percent" each day with the program entering the final three weeks of the season.
“We have the opportunity to finish the season strong and look forward to a minimum of a 10-win season, and that’s a standard for this program,” Kelly said on Monday. “We have to play more consistent. Offense, defense and special teams. That’s what is most important. Consistency play in and play out.”
The expert football models have logged their predictions for this weekend.
Along with some help from the ESPN Football Power Index, here's a look into the latest picks for this weekend in Gainesville:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Expert Model: SP+ Chimes in on the Matchup
The expert SP+ model predicts that the LSU Tigers will defeat the Florida Gators by a projected score of 33 to 27 and will win the game by an expected margin of 6.1 points in the process.
The expert model gives LSU a 65% chance of an outright victory over the Gators in The Swamp.
What is the SP+ Model?
According to CFB-HQ, the SP+ model is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
This season, SP+ model is 292-263-8 against the spread while attaining a 52.6 win percentage. The model went 30-19-1 (61%) last weekend in Week 11.
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs in on Week 12 Result:
LSU Tigers at Florida Gators: 57% Chance
The Bayou Bengals will enter Saturday night in Gainesville with a 57% chance at walking away with a victory, according to ESPN's FPI.
Kelly and Co. will hop on a flight later this week to the Sunshine State for another Southeastern Conference road game where Billy Napier and the Gators will be waiting.
For Florida, it's a program that has nothing to lose down the stretch this season after announcing that Napier will return in 2025.
But the key factor here will be Gators signal-caller DJ Lagway and his status ahead of kickoff as he nurses a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, ESPN's FPI gives LSU a 57% chance to come out with a win in Week 12 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
No. 21 LSU will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
