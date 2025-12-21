LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars Early Betting Lines, Prediction and Kickoff Time

The LSU Tigers will square off against the Houston Cougars in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 in what will serve as the 2025 season finale amid a chaotic year in Baton Rouge.

Interim head coach Frank Wilson and Co. will hop on a flight and head to the Lone Star State for the final game of his tenure with an opportunity to round things out with a victory.

For the new shot-caller in the Bayou State, Lane Kiffin will be utilizing the Texas Bowl matchup as an evaluation period of the current players at LSU with roster construction set to be an important factor across the next three-plus weeks.

"When you take the history, tradition, passion and the great players in the state of Louisiana, no one can argue that when you're in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, there is nothing like it," Kiffin said.

"This place is built for championships with championship expectations -- we understand that -- but as an elite competitor, that's exactly what you want, and that's why we're here."

Now, with one final game on the docket for the 2025 season before Kiffin begins making more moves within the program, all eyes are on the Houston Cougars matchup for Dec. 27.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Houston

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +2.5 (-105)

Houston: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

LSU: +112

Houston: -134

Total

Over 41.5 (-110)

Under 41.5 (-110)

Houston is currently listed as 2.5-point favorites in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 41.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense remaining a hot topic heading into the season finale.

The ESPN FPI Early Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 67.5 chance of walking out of NRG Stadium with a victory to move to 8-5 on the 2025 season.

On the other side, the Houston Cougars will have a 32.5 percent chance to earn the win in front of the home crowd in the Lone Star State.

