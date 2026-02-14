LSU Football Eyeing Major Recruiting Win Amid Push for Louisiana's No. 1 Running Back

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles remains at the top of the board for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit for the Bayou State standout.

Miles checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana with the hometown program emerging as a serious threat in his recruitment amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But the Bayou Bengals have emerged as the group to watch amid Kiffin's strong pursuit.

Miles attends Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High right down the road from LSU's campus where it's provided the program an upper-hand in their pursuit - hosting him on multiple occasions.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana has stacked a myriad of unofficial visits over the years as the purple and gold emerge as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Now, the predictions are rolling in with Rivals Sam Spiegelman logging his pick for the LSU Tigers to ultimately win out for Miles' commitment.

LSU brought in Miles across the final weekend of January for a one-day stay where he was accompanied multiple critical targets from Louisiana - namely New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley and Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais.

LSU continues turning up the heat for the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of Louisiana recruits beginning to trend to Baton Rouge - along with Miles - as Kiffin prioritizes the Bayou State.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids.

Now, all eyes are on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with LSU looking to make a statement in Kiffin's first true class.

