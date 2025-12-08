ESPN FPI Reveals Early Prediction for LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars in Texas Bowl

The LSU Tigers will hit the road to the Lone Star State this month for the program's season finale against the Houston Cougars in the Texas Bowl.

After a chaotic 2025 season in Baton Rouge, interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. will march into Texas with an opportunity to end the year on a positive note in what will be his final game as the shot-caller.

"LSU is still playing in a bowl game. So Frank will continue to serve in that role. We spent a lot of time together in the last 24 hours as I've been here and less than 24 hours. I've made the decision that he's going to still stay in that role as the head coach of that team for the bowl game," Lane Kiffin said earlier this week.

LSU (7-5, 3-5 SEC) will suit up in the Texas Bowl for the second consecutive year where the program has also played in the game four times since the 2015 season.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

LSU will gear up for Houston quarterback Connor Weigman where the Cougars' signal-caller showcased his dual-threat ability in 2025 with 32 total touchdowns - 21 passing and 11 rushing.

Weigman is the only Power 4 quarterback this season with 20+ passing touchdowns and 10+ rushing touchdowns after making a statement this fall.

The ESPN FPI Early Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 67.4 chance of walking out of NRG Stadium with a victory to move to 8-5 on the 2025 season.

On the other side, the Houston Cougars will have a 32.6 percent chance to earn the win in front of the home crowd in the Lone Star State.

LSU and Houston will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium on Dec. 27 with both programs eyeing statement wins to wrap up the year.

