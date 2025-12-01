Ryan Clark Reacts to LSU Football Hiring Lane Kiffin in Unprecedented Decision
LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines after the ex-Ole Miss decision-maker made the move to depart Oxford amid a College Football Playoff run.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) captured a Week 14 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Friday, further cementing the program's postseason opportunities, but the Rebels will be without Kiffin moving forward.
In an unprecedented move, Kiffin has joined the LSU Tigers where he boarded a flight on Sunday afternoon to make his way to Louisiana - signing a seven-year, $91 million contract with the university.
Since then, Ole Miss has elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to lead the program as the new full-time head coach of the Rebels.
“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
Following the decision, LSU alumnus, and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, took to social media to weigh in on the hiring of Kiffin for the Tigers.
Clark followed the post with a statement: "@Lane_Kiffin in the Boot now! Let’s go get this Natty. Welcome to Death Valley. "
Now, the LSU Tigers have signed their new head coach with Kiffin in Baton Rouge with all eyes on the future of the program.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
