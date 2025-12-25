LSU Football vs. Houston Cougars Prediction Revealed By ESPN SP+ Computer Model

The LSU Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) will take the field at NRG Stadium on Saturday night with a Texas Bowl matchup against the Houston Cougars locked in.

In a showdown that will serve as interim coach Frank Wilson's final game as the shot-caller of the program, the Louisiana icon will look to wrap up his stint with LSU on a positive note.

For newly named LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, he will be utilizing the Texas Bowl matchup as an evaluation period of the current players with roster construction set to be an important factor across the next three-plus weeks.

"When you take the history, tradition, passion and the great players in the state of Louisiana, no one can argue that when you're in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, there is nothing like it," Kiffin said.

"This place is built for championships with championship expectations -- we understand that -- but as an elite competitor, that's exactly what you want, and that's why we're here."

Courtesy of LSU Football.

Now, with game day less than 48 hours away, the early predictions are rolling in with the ESPN SP+ locking in a pick.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Houston

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +2.5 (-105)

Houston: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

LSU: +112

Houston: -132

Total

Over 41.5 (-110)

Under 41.5 (-110)

Houston is currently listed as 2.5-point favorites in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 41.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense remaining a hot topic heading into the season finale.

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instagram.

The ESPN SP+ Prediction:

According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ prediction machine, the LSU Tigers are given a 55 percent chance to walk out of NRG Stadium with a victory on Saturday night in the Lone Star State.

On the other side, the Houston Cougars will have a 45 percent chance to earn a victory with the ESPN SP+ model predicting a final score of 24-22 on Saturday in favor of LSU in the season finale.

LSU and Houston will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. CT on Saturday with the Texas Bowl clash set to be televised on ESPN.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: